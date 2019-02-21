US refuses entry to Alabama jihadist

The said Wednesday it would refuse to take back a US-born Islamic State propagandist who wants to return from Syria, saying that she is no longer a citizen.

The refusal to admit 24-year-old could set precedent and face legal challenges as it is generally extremely difficult to lose US citizenship.

"Ms is not a US citizen and will not be admitted into the United States," said in a terse statement.

"She does not have any legal basis, no valid US passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States," he said.

"We continue to strongly advise all US citizens not to travel to Syria," he said.

Pompeo's statement on the native -- one of the few Americans among the hundreds of Europeans to have joined the ranks of the Islamic State group in -- is at stark odds with his calls on other countries to bring back and prosecute their own jihadist nationals.

Muthana was born in the to parents from who became naturalized American citizens, according to the Counter Extremism Project at

In late 2014, shortly after moving to Syria, Muthana posted on a picture of four women who appeared to torch their Western passports, including an American one.

She went on to write vivid calls over to kill Americans, glorifying the group that for a time ruled vast swathes of and

But with the Islamic State group down to its last stretch of land, Muthana in an interview published Sunday with said she had renounced extremism and wanted to return home.

Muthana, who has been detained by US-allied Kurdish fighters, said that she had been brainwashed online and was ashamed of her past support for the militants.

She was married three times to male jihadists and has a toddler son.

