SAD-BJP, AAP stage walkout of Punjab Assembly

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Wednesday, with the SAD, and MLAs staging a walkout of the House on different issues, including condemning over his remarks on the Pulwama attack.

Akali MLA Majithia and MLAs, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljeet Singh Nagra, also engaged in personal attacks during the ongoing Budget Session.

During the Zero Hour, the and MLAs, led by Parminder Singh Dhindsa, urged the to allow them to move a resolution, condemning the Pakistani for his statement after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Khan had warned that " would retaliate if carried out an attack" after the terror attack.

"The Pakistani had tried to threaten with his reported statement," Dhindsa said, demanding that statement should be condemned in the strongest possible words. Rana KP Singh said their resolution was under consideration.

When members stuck to their demand, and MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa said they should meet Prime Minister and urge him to " launch a war" against to "break the neighbouring nation into two" as it was done in 1971 when was the prime minister.

Randhawa lashed out at the Akalis and the BJP and also flashed a picture of Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was responsible for the attack, in the House.

members stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans. They then staged a walkout of the House and the rejected the Akali Dal's resolution.

Earlier during the Question Hour, (AAP) MLAs staged a walkout over the issue of proclaimed offenders in the state.

Replying to the question raised by Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, Brahm Mohindra, on behalf of Amarinder Singh, informed the House that the had declared 7,353 proclaimed offenders and the government had set up a PO cell under the supervision of senior level officers to nab them.

Manshahia demanded that the pictures of all proclaimed offender be displayed on public platforms.

This was supported by of Opposition (LoP) Cheema who alleged the criminals were enjoying the political patronage. He claimed that no action had been taken in case of a leader's who had been declared a proclaimed offender.

Not satisfied with reply, all MLAs, including three rebel legislators Kanwar Sandhu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa also staged a walkout.

Later, Majithia, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljeet Singh Nagra engaged in personal attacks and made some "objectionable remarks" against each other.

minister and AAP MLA Cheema sparred over the issue of buses. accused the AAP government in of not allowing the government's buses till the international airport and claimed the could not be contacted.

Cheema assured the minister that he would arrange a meeting with the to resolve the issue.

