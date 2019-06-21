JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Several parts of MP get pre-monsoon showers

Rough start for Aditi at KPMG Women's PGA
Business Standard

Four BJP members nominated to panel of chairpersons in LS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday nominated four BJP members to the panel of chairpersons who preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

The members named Friday in the panel are Rama Devi, Kirit P Solanki, Rajendra Agarwal and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Birla said, once leaders of other parties suggest names of their members for the panel, the strength of the committee would be increased.

Usually, ten members are part of the panel of chairpersons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU