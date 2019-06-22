Four dead in accident in UP

Four people en route to were killed Saturday after their car rammed into an electric pole on the national highway 30, police said.

The accident took place near the turn leading to Bareilly in Shahjahanpur city after the lost control of the vehicle, they said.

While Durgesh Kumar (36), Vikas (28), (35) Umesh (30) were killed on the spot, Sriprakash was injured and his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

They were enroute from their native district, the police said.

