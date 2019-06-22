JUST IN
Business Standard

Four dead in accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

Four people en route to Kedarnath were killed Saturday after their car rammed into an electric pole on the national highway 30, police said.

The accident took place near the turn leading to Bareilly in Shahjahanpur city after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

While Durgesh Kumar (36), Vikas (28), Neeraj Tiwari (35) Umesh (30) were killed on the spot, Sriprakash was injured and his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

They were enroute Kedarnath from their native Gonda district, the police said.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 14:10 IST

