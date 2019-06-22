Four dead in accident in UP

-
ALSO READ
Court seeks reply on steps taken to trace those missing in Kedarnath tragedy
Kedarnath to reopen on May 9
Seven firms to provide helicopter services for Kedarnath pilgrims
HC dismisses plea against Badri-Kedar copter services
Efforts underway to rescue stranded tourists; Kedarnath reconstruction work halted
-
Four people en route to Kedarnath were killed Saturday after their car rammed into an electric pole on the national highway 30, police said.
The accident took place near the turn leading to Bareilly in Shahjahanpur city after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.
While Durgesh Kumar (36), Vikas (28), Neeraj Tiwari (35) Umesh (30) were killed on the spot, Sriprakash was injured and his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.
They were enroute Kedarnath from their native Gonda district, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU