Modi congratulates those conferred PM's Award for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion of Yoga

Saturday congratulated those who have been conferred with the Prime Minister's Award for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga, 2019.

"We are immensely proud of their rich work to ensure more people embrace Yoga and our planet becomes healthier," he tweeted.

posted the congratulatory message on in Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.

Founded in 1980, the Yoga Niketan has popularised yoga across It runs many yoga training institutes and courses. They have been able to draw people from all sections of Japanese society, said.

Founded by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, the Bihar School of Yoga, Munger has been actively working for over 50 years.

"They merge ancient wisdom with modern trends with an aim to improve fitness. Their yoga programmes and publications are widely popular," the PM said.

Modi also referred to Antonietta Rozzi, who belongs to and has been practising Yoga for over four decades. She founded the and popularised Yoga across

"We are proud of dedicated individuals like her," he tweeted.

The said Swami Rajarshi Muni, who hails from Gujarat's Limbdi, has made remarkable efforts to spread yoga. Most notably, he founded the and is associated with that mentors students, he said.

"His commitment to social service is also outstanding," Modi said.

