Goa CM, Smriti Irani visit Amethi

and visited Amethi's Barolia village on Saturday to meet family members of worker Surendra Singh, who was killed recently.

Former had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a from

"We are saddened at the death of Singh. He was a and the party stands with his family," told reporters after meeting the family.

" had adopted this village. If UP government wants, we will work on education, health, roads, water and other problems in this village in his (Parrikar's) memory," the said.

Former village head was killed on May 25.

was accompanied by Irani, who is on her first planned visit to her constituency after defeating

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)