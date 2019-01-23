Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests: Police, NGO

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Caracas 

At least four people have died following overnight clashes ahead of Wednesday's rival protests in Venezuela by supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, police and non-governmental organizations said.

A 16-year-old was among the dead having suffered "a firearm injury during a demonstration" in the capital Caracas, the Social Conflict Observatory said.

The other three deaths were registered in the southern state of Bolivar.

