Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests: Police, NGO

At least four people have died following overnight clashes ahead of Wednesday's rival protests in Venezuela by supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, police and non-governmental organizations said.
A 16-year-old was among the dead having suffered "a firearm injury during a demonstration" in the capital Caracas, the Social Conflict Observatory said.
The other three deaths were registered in the southern state of Bolivar.
