Ironman 70.3 Goa receives 1,000 registrations

The inaugural edition of Ironman race in will be held in in October for which 1,000 registrations, including from women participants, have been received, the organisers said Wednesday.

The Ironman 70.3 is scheduled on October 20 in the coastal state and participants need to swim 1.9 kms, cycle 90 kms and run 21.1 kms to complete the race, they said.

The organisers said the registrations were received from 20 countries and the youngest participant for the race is 18-year-old, while the oldest one is aged 61.

Of the 1,000 registrations, 10 per cent are women, while 45 per cent of them are of aged 40 years or above.

Ironman, which was started with a sigle event in 1978, now has over 230 events across 53 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)