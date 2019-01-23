No proposal for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India before elections: Officials

There is no proposal for Chinese Jinping to visit for the second informal summit with in the next two months as speculated by a Japanese media report, highly placed sources said here Wednesday.

Japanese publication on Tuesday carried a report titled " plans visit, as diplomatic chess with US intensifies".

The story said, " intends to visit as early as February in a move seen at countering Washington's increasingly antagonistic trade policy and aggressive Indo-Pacific diplomacy."



According to the report, Xi is expected to discuss with measures to defuse border tensions as well as propose deals to expand imports of Indian and increase cooperation in advanced technologies.

"Xi hopes to visit ahead of India's due by May. An Indian source said the visit would be in February at the earliest, but a Chinese source said it will be after China's National People's in March," it said.

Reacting to the report, official sources here told that there is no such proposal for Xi to visit India in the next two months after which India is poised for

In view of this, the visit by the Chinese is expected to take place after the polls and after the new government takes charge, the sources said, adding that no preparations were currently underway for such a high-level visit.

Xi's visit to India is due in 2019 after the informal summit between him and at in April last year. Both the sides had made it an institutional arrangement for such summits to take place every year to improve relations.

summit was the first such high-level meeting ever between Indian and Chinese leaders. It was conceived by both the sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratcheted up tensions between the two countries.

The two-day summit at during which the two leaders closely interacted for hours on bilateral and international issues has paved the way for the two countries to normalise relations on all fronts putting behind the Doklam standoff.

Since then the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts, including the military and trade fronts.

has concluded his two-day visit to on Tuesday after talks with Chinese of Commerce and Zhang Jiwen, Chinese of General Administration of Customs of (GACC), to enhance Indian exports to to reduce the trade deficit of over USD 57 billion.

