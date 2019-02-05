Four Egyptian police wounded in attack claimed by IS

Four Egyptian were wounded in an ambush Tuesday in the southwest of the country, a security source said, in an attack claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

The attack took place in El-Wadi El-Gedid governorate ( in English), a mostly arid region in the Western Desert bordering Libya, when gunmen ambushed a police checkpoint, the source said.

The police "responded to the armed attack" leading to an "exchange of fire" with the assailants who managed to flee, the source said, adding that four policemen were wounded.

IS's propaganda agency released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

It quoted a "security source" as saying IS "fighters" attacked the so-called on a road linking El-Wadi El-Gedid's capital Kharga to the city of further south, without giving further details.

has been the target of several jihadist attacks in recent years including from IS who are active in the restive Northern region.

The military launched a year ago an operation dubbed " 2018" in a bid to dislodge IS from the northeastern Peninsula and other parts of the country, including the Western Desert.

On Saturday the military said it had killed eight jihadists in air strikes in the Western Desert.

