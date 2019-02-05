Jubilant FoodWorks to pay 0.25 pc royalty for trade mark to promoter group firm

Ltd, which operates and chains across the country, Tuesday said it would pay a corporate royalty to its promoter group firm Enpro Pvt Ltd.

The company's board had approved payment of royalty for using the brand name of Jubilant, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The board of directors of the company has approved the payment of a corporate brand royalty to Enpro Pvt. Ltd. (a promoter group company), which owns the corporate brand name 'JUBILANT'," the company said.

It further added: "The royalty payment will enable the group to help protect, nurture and enhance the corporate brand name 'JUBILANT' and the group's image globally. It has been decided to pay 0.25 per cent of the consolidated revenue of the company effective FY20 as royalty."



is part of and operates a network of 1,200 across 271 cities (as of December 31, 2018).

The company and its subsidiary have the exclusive rights to develop and operate brand in India, Sri Lanka, and

Currently, it operates in and

The company also has exclusive rights for developing and operating for and has 32 across 10 cities in (as of December 31, 2018).

