Qatar and EU agree 'landmark' airline deal

Airways and officials announced Tuesday that they had concluded talks on a "landmark" deal which could allow more to operate services to and from

The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, said to be the first of its kind agreed by and a Gulf state, will enable carriers from all EU countries to have far greater access to and vice versa.

"Our hope is that the success of these negotiations will encourage other trading blocs and significant markets to join in achieving a liberalised global regime for future generations," said Airways

Following the end of talks, the deal is expected to be formally signed later this year.

State-owned Qatar Airways, like other Gulf carriers, has faced accusations it is unfairly subsidised, giving it an advantage over airlines in and

The deal, agreed in Doha, covers various areas including competition, environment and consumer protection.

Henrik Hololei, a transport director, said the two sides had found "common ground" to overcome any differences.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)