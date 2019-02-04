Four get 10 years in jail for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

-
A local court Monday sentenced four men to 10 years in jail for abducting and raping a minor girl in the district in 2009.
Additional District Sessions judge Ajay Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each on Sanju, Dushyant, Kallu and Sachin for abducting and raping the 15-year-old girl after finding them guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The court said Rs 1 lakh from the cumulative fine would be given to the victim.
According to government lawyer Anjum Khan, the minor was abducted from the fields and raped in district's Biralsi village on May 30, 2009.
