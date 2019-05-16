Four get life in jail for killing cook after he asked for payment in Bihar

Four people, including three brothers, were Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for beating a worker to death when he asked for his payment.

Beer Bahadur Mahto, a cook, was killed in 2010 by Vinod Choudhary, his two brothers Rameshwar Choudhary and Subodh Choudhary and one when he demanded his payment for cooking at a wedding, officials said.

Mahto was promised Rs 1,500 for cooking at the wedding in Vinod's house in Bahuarwa village of district, but he was beaten with cane, stones and bricks, they said.

He died at the in Bettiah during treatment.

The court of Additional District and (ADJ) (VIII) Surendra Prasad has held the four people guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Additional Public Prosecutor said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each one of them, he added.

