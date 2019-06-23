Four injured in clash between two group of teachers in UP madrassa

At least four persons were injured in a clash between two groups of teachers at Noorani Madrassa in Gageru village of neighbouring district, police said on Sunday.

It all started Saturday evening when two madrassa teachers, identified as and Masiullah, confronted each other. The verbal spat soon turned into a violent clash with more people from both sides joining in and using lathi against each other freely on the madrassa premises, they said.

The injured were shifted to hospital and the matter is being investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)