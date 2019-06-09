Four killed, ten injured in Odisha wall collapse

At least four people were killed and ten others seriously injured on Sunday when the boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed near a weekly market in Odisha's district, the police said.

Trading activities were underway when a portion of the boundary wall suddenly caved in, killing four people on spot -- all of them vendors, Abhinab Dalua, the in-charge of Town Police Station, said.

A team of the Disaster (ODRAF), along with fire brigade personnel and police officers, carried out the rescue operation, he said, adding that several vehicles, including two-wheelers and bicycles parked near the wall, were crushed under the debris.

said seven people, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, were taken to the district headquarters hospital, while three others have been shifted to another facility in Cuttack.

The remaining portion of the boundary wall has been demolished with a JCB machine, he added.

Sources said the rice mill had been lying abandoned for several years with little or no maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)