Four-month-old baby girl killed by leopard in Pune district

A four-month-old baby girl was killed by a near here in Wednesday morning, said forest officials.

According to the officials, the mutilated body of the baby girl was found a few kilometres away from the spot from where the had lifted her.

The incident took place in Yedgaon village of Junnar tehsil of district.

"The baby girl belongs to a shepherd community. The family of the deceased girl along with other community members had taken a temporary shelter in one of the farms in the forested area a few days ago," said an

In the wee hours, when the family members were fast asleep, the wild animal sneaked into the area and took away the infant, he said.

After searching the area for the missing baby, the family contacted the locals and subsequently forest officials were informed.

"At around 6 am, the mutilated body of the baby girl was spotted near a stream," said the

