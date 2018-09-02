Four naxals killed encounter in Chhattisgarh: Police

Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's district, around 350 kilometers from here, police said.

The gunfight took place at around 2:30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest when a team of the (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Superintendent of Police told

The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

The bodies of four naxals and weapons were found at the spot, the SP said.

The combing operation is underway in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)