Rains lash Chandigarh, parts of Pb and Hry

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Rains lashed Chandigarh and a few parts of Punjab and Haryana Sunday after which mercury dropped by a few notches.

A sharp spell of rains brought down the mercury providing relief to the people here from sultry weather conditions.

Among other places in Haryana and Punjab which were lashed by rains included Ambala, Gurugram, Karnal, Panchkula, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials here, more rains have been forecast at a few places in the two states until tomorrow.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 17:15 IST

