Mother, daughter die after being electrocuted by table fan

A woman and her daughter died after being electrocuted by a table fan on Sunday, police said.

(30) and her daughter (2) were sleeping in their home in Sonadih Bhagwanpur village when the fan fell on them, they said.

"The incident took place on Sunday... The table fan fell on and who were fast asleep. Both died as they came into contact with electricity," of Police (Ballia) Shriparna Gongulee said.

Police said Amlavati's mother-in-law tried to save the duo but failed. She sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a local government hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

