JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman in 'induced coma' following accident

2 Independent K'taka MLAs seek to withdraw SC plea for 'forthwith' floor test
Business Standard

Four pilgrims from TN killed in van-bus collision near

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati(AP) 

Four pilgrims from Chennai were killed and two women seriously injured in a collision involving a van and a bus in Nagari, 50 kms from here, police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred when six members of a family from Chennai, were returning home in their van late Tuesday night, after offering worship at Lord Venkateswara temple here.

The van rammed into a government bus coming in the opposite direction, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU