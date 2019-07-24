Four pilgrims from TN killed in van-bus collision near

Four pilgrims from Chennai were killed and two women seriously injured in a collision involving a van and a bus in Nagari, 50 kms from here, police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred when six members of a family from Chennai, were returning home in their van late Tuesday night, after offering worship at Lord Venkateswara temple here.

The van rammed into a government bus coming in the opposite direction, they said.

