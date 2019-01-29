Four women students of NALSAR test positive for swine flu

: Four women students of city based NALSAR University of Law tested positive for swine flu and have been admitted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital here, University officials said Tuesday.
The condition of all four students is stable and one of them is likely to be discharged by Tuesday evening, they said.
A medical camp has also been set up at the NALSAR Campus and a team of doctors and health staff are providing necessary medical facilities to the students and faculty members, a NALSAR official told PTI.
He said the four students were tested last week and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital, which has a special swine flu ward to treat patients
Subsequently no fresh swine flu cases were reported, he said.
