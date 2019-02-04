Fowler banishes demons to capture first Phoenix Open

survived a nervy back nine on Sunday to shoot a three-over 74, out-dueling down the stretch to win for his fifth US title.

Fowler lost a five-stroke lead on a roller-coaster back nine, and closed with the highest score by a winner in tournament history, but he still managed to banish some demons at TPC Scottsdale.

He held the 54-hole lead here twice before, including last year when he finished in a tie for 11th.

"I had to dig deep and fight through. It wasn't easy out there," said Fowler. "I am happy to get this one out of the way.

"It has been long time to get a win here. There have been plenty of good finishes, but too many second-place finishes." His 17-under 267 total was good enough to win by two strokes over South Africa's Grace, who briefly held the lead on Sunday but made a bogey on 17.

Grace fired his second straight two-under 69 to finish alone in second. American was third after a one-over 72 for a 14-under total to finish three strokes back of his roommate this week Fowler.

(75), Bubba Watson (71) and Chez Reavie (68) finished tied for fourth at 12-under.

This is the PGA Tour's lone stop in and the only event on the annual swing that's held outside of

For a while, it appeared the tournament might even be heading for a playoff for a fourth straight year as both Fowler and Grace found sand and water on the back nine. Playing in a driving rain, Fowler had to survive a shocking triple bogey on the par-four 11th hole.

He chipped his third shot into the water. After his penalty drop, his ball rolled back into the water resulting in He would eventually sink a 16-foot putt for a wretched seven score.

Determined not to let another title slip through his fingers, Fowler helped clinch the win with a nice approach shot and then a two-putt birdie on 17. Fowler now has had seven career 54-hole leads and converted just two.

- Not fun -



===========



On the final hole, Fowler hit his third shot to three feet and then tapped in the winner for his first victory since Classic.

"I will tell you what, it wasn't fun," said Fowler, who had a five-shot lead at the tee at No. 11.

"Couple bad swings, couple of bad breaks. You have to roll with the punches."



Fowler followed his triple bogey with another bogey on No. 12 but righted the ship with two birdies in the final four holes. Last year he stumbled to the finish with three straight birdies beginning at No. 15.

"No. 11 could have turned this tournament the complete opposite way, and, finally we got it done," said Fowler.

"To finally get a win with my dad, grandma and grandpa around, happy about that." Grace vaulted into contention with back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 but lost his title bid with a bogey on the par-four 17.

He drove his tee shot into the water on the left then flew his chip shot past the hole and into a bunker. He eventually tapped in for bogey. He then made par on 18. "He really dug down and pulled it off," said Grace of Fowler.

"Be back next year for sure to hopefully go one better. Huge congrats to Rickie on the victory."



Grace plays on both the European and and is known as the in history of to win his first four titles in the same year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)