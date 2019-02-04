Three arrested for smuggling illegal liquor

Three people were arrested and 175 cartons of illegal liquor, allegedly being smuggled from to Bihar, were seized, police said Monday.

Liquor worth Rs 14 lakh were seized by a police team from a truck at the check post on Sunday, of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

The truck was intercepted by a team led by The liquor was found hidden under goods in the truck, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the liquor was being smuggled from to apparently for distribution during the general elections, they said.

The three arrested are Shezad, Waseem and Rajnish, police said.

