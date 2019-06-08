Frank Grillo, Tony Jaa join Nicolas Cage's 'Jiu Jitsu'

Actors Frank Grillo and Tony Jaa have boarded the cast of Nicolas Cage-starrer martial arts action feature "Jiu Jitsu".
The film, based on a comic book of the same name, will be directed by Dimitri Logothetis, who is also the author of the books alongside Jim McGrath.
Actor and stuntman Alain Moussi, best known for starring in the "Kickboxer" series, will also feature in the film.
The cast also includes Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan.
The film follows a Jiu Jitsu fighter (Moussi) who, in every six years, must face-off against an alien invader, Brax.
Cage's character teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.
The project is being produced by Logothetis and Martin Barab, with Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales.
It is expected to start shooting later this month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU