Frank Grillo, Tony Jaa join Nicolas Cage's 'Jiu Jitsu'

Actors and have boarded the cast of action feature "Jiu Jitsu".

The film, based on a comic book of the same name, will be directed by Dimitri Logothetis, who is also the of the books alongside

Alain Moussi, best known for starring in the "Kickboxer" series, will also feature in the film.

The cast also includes Rick Yune, and JuJu Chan.

The film follows a fighter (Moussi) who, in every six years, must face-off against an alien invader, Brax.

Cage's character teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.

The project is being produced by Logothetis and Martin Barab, with handling worldwide sales.

It is expected to start shooting later this month.

