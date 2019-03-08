'Free Madhes' campaigner renounces secessionist movement, joins mainstream

A 'Free Madhes' of the 'Alliance for Independent Madhes', C K on Friday announced renouncing his secessionist movement and joining the mainstream

Raut, a of the Alliance, and signed a 11-point agreement under which the government has agreed to release all the cadres of Alliance arrested in the past without any condition.

The agreement was signed by and Thapa at a function, organised at the here on Friday, witnessed by K P Sharma Oli.

"We were concerned about the problem facing the Madhesi people over the past few years, but time has now come that we head towards peace and development," he told a joint press conference after signing the 11-point agreement.

As per the agreement, has accepted the integrity of the nation.

Raut, who was in judicial custody for months allegedly carrying out a secessionist movement in Terai, was released Thursday evening following a verdict.

"Our agreed to the request from the to announce publicly that we abide by the country's Constitution," of the Alliance Abdul Khan told reporters.

Raut, an by profession, started the Madhesh movement in 2006, with an aim to establish a 'separate Madhes' for the rights and welfare of the Madhesi people.

He formed the Alliance for liberating the Terai, the southern plains in 2011.

Madhesis are largely of Indian-origin and inhabitants of the Terai region.

The Madhes-based parties had launched a six-month long protest in 2015-16 to press for a constitution amendment in which nearly 60 people were killed.

