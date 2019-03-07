RJPN quits Oli's government in Nepal

The - an amalgamation of disgruntled Madhesh-based parties - has quit the KP Sharma Oli-led government, claiming that it's no use to be on board.

The party announced its decision after the handed over life sentence to its Member of on Wednesday, on charges of conspiring the 2015 Tikapur riots which claimed the lives of nine people.

The party has pointed out a number of reasons which prompted them to break away from the government to whom it lent support in February last year.

Labelling the government's tenure as a failure, RJPN noted a string of reasons for its withdrawal in an official statement after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

"The party comes to a conclusion that there is no essence of further supporting the government being led by KP Sharma Oli and decides to quit the government from the due date," the statement outlined.

RJPN's withdrawal will be costing the incumbent government 16 seats. Despite this, the Oli-led government will continue holding power and maintain the majority.

