Freedom fighters pension scheme not available to married daughter, upholds Delhi HC

Pension under Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojna is available to a freedom fighter, his widow or unmarried daughters, the Delhi High Court has held while rejecting a plea for extending it to his widowed daughter.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by the Centre that the scheme is not available to married daughter of a freedom fighter.

"The scheme also specifies that only one person would be entitled to the pension. In view of the above, the petitioner is not entitled to pension under the SSS Yojna and the relief as sought for cannot be granted," the judge said.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by Santosh Gulia seeking pension on the ground that she is the widowed daughter of the freedom fighter Late Shri Lal Chand.

The petitioner's father was recognised as a freedom fighter and was accorded the pension under the scheme. He expired in 2004 and the pension was given to Gulia's mother who also expired last year.

The petitioner claimed that the said pension be disbursed to her.

The government had last year approved the continuation of the scheme till 2020, beyond the 12th Five Year Plan which had ended on March 31, 2017.

The approval provides for a monthly pension to freedom fighters as a token of respect for their contribution in the national freedom struggle.

On their demise, it is provided to their eligible dependents like spouses and thereafter, unmarried and unemployed daughters and dependent parents as per the prescribed eligibility norms and process.

