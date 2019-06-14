French home of ex-Nissan chief Ghosn searched in Versailles marriage probe: prosecutors

French anti-fraud police on Thursday searched the residence of former and chief outside as part of a probe into his sumptious marriage celebrations at the in 2016, prosecutors said.

The police went to his home in the town of Etang-la-Ville as part of a preliminary investigation prompted by earlier this year, prosecutors in the district of west of said.

has previously signalled to French authorities suspect transactions under Ghosn, who at the peak of his powers was known for his jet-setting and luxury lifestyle.

He is suspected of hiring the entire outside in October 2016 to celebrate his marriage, a benefit estimated as being worth 50,000 euros (USD 56,000), in exchange for a philanthropy deal between the state-owned property and Renault.

The search marks a new headache for the former Renault CEO, who was also in the alliance with the Japanese carmaker, after his initial arrest in in November.

The 65-year-old Ghosn, who maintains his innocence, is awaiting trial in over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at and using company funds for personal expenses.

told French television earlier this month Renault is to bring a case against Ghosn after identifying 11 million euros of questionable expenses.

holds a 15 per cent stake in Renault.

Ghosn, who is a French citizen, was seen as a titan of the industry until his mounting legal troubles precipitated his spectacular fall.

He was freed in on $4.5 million bail in April after being detained on fresh charges but is living under strict conditions including restrictions on seeing his wife.

Under the conditions of his bail, Ghosn must stay in and must live in a court-appointed residence with cameras to monitor his movements.

Renault under Ghosn for years tied its strategy to the partnership with Nissan but this has been put in doubt by his arrest and subsequent ouster at both

An offer of a merger from Italian automaker did not come to fruition, with Renault saying the government had blocked the deal, something denied by Le Maire.

Investigators are also looking at expenses paid for marketing in suspected of being used for personal expenses by Ghosn without any link to the work of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)