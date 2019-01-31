JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Validation from audience makes me confident: Yami Gautam

Castrol India lines up Rs 140 cr to expand capacity of Silvassa plant
Business Standard

Ghosn: Resistance to Renault-Nissan integration behind arrest

AFP  |  Tokyo 

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Renault and Nissan, said Thursday that internal opposition to greater integration of the two car giants was behind his arrest in Japan.

"There was opposition and anxiety on the project of bringing the two companies together," Ghosn told AFP and a French daily from his Tokyo detention centre where he is fighting charges of financial misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements