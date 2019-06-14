Trudeau going to Washington to seek support in China row

Canadian will pay a visit to the next week to discuss trade and ask to lean on to release two Canadians he says have been "arbitrarily detained," the government announced Thursday.

The June 20 visit will be his first to since 2017, and will come after once-tense personal relations with Trump appear to have warmed.

"Ahead of the upcoming Osaka Summit, the two leaders will discuss key global challenges, including China's wrongful detention of two Canadian citizens," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Trump has ramped up his aggressive stance towards in a bid to pressure to make a deal with on trade.

was dragged into the fray last December when it arrested a at Chinese Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, during a flight stopover in on a US warrant.

In a move widely seen as retaliation and described by observers as "hostage diplomacy," detained two Canadians -- former and

It later accused Kovrig of espionage and alleged that Spavor provided him with intelligence.

has also sentenced two other Canadians convicted of drug trafficking to death and blocked Canadian agricultural shipments worth billions of dollars.

responded by rallying a dozen countries to its side, including Britain, France, and the United States, as well as the European Union, NATO and the

Former Canadian Jean Chretien, who last week offered to act as a to China in a bid to resolve the crisis, has reportedly urged to simply cancel Meng's extradition case.

But rejected the idea during a trip to on Thursday, telling reporters: "You are a rule of law country, or you are not."



"It would set a very dangerous precedent for to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure," she said, adding that it "could make all Canadians around the world less safe."



According to Trudeau's office, he and Trump will also discuss the pending ratification of a new three-way trade agreement with that was signed last November and will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The pair will also touch on outstanding trade irritants -- notably US tariffs on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, and a proposal to boost US uranium production that could displace Canadian imports of the element used in warheads and as fuel in nuclear reactors.

