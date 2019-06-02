Police probing complaint about weapon-training camp at school

Police in neighboring district have started probe into an alleged weapon-training camp held by a right-wing organization at a school, an said Sunday.

An NGO had complained that the right-wing organization imparted firearm training to students at a camp held at a school in Mira Road area last week.

The NGO approached station after pictures of training camp began to circulate on

"We have contacted the organizers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons and documents related to the camp," said



The school is run by a BJP MLA, said another

Preliminary inquiry revealed that air guns -- for which no license is needed -- were used for training at the camp, and some of the pictures on were of locations in Madhya Pradesh, said Kulkarni.

"We are conducting further probe," he added.

