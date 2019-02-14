Fresh snowfall in upper reaches of U'khand

The upper reaches of received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the lower areas were lashed by heavy rains, the meteorological department said.

Areas located above 2,500 metres above the sea level in and districts received fresh snowfall and the lower areas in most of the districts were hit by rains adding to chill all over the state, it said.

The said it started snowing in Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Rudranath and Panchkedar temples in district and at Kedarnath in district early in the morning and continued intermittently.

Cold winds blowing from the hills swept the plains which also received showers in varying degrees, it said.

It rained intermittently in Dehradun throughout the day. Even who arrived here on way to Rudrapur to address a rally was held up at the here for over four hours due to bad

The arrived here at around 7 am but could leave in an IAF helicopter for his onward journey only at 11.15 am, a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)