Fresh snowfall, rain in Kashmir Valley

The Valley received fresh snowfall and rains overnight, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature, even as the Meteorological department has forecast moderate across the state for the next two days.

Fresh snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts as well as in Kupwara, an of the here said.

He said while Gulmarg , the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, received 30 cm snow during the night, Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded 3 cm snow.

Kupwara in north received three inches of fresh snow, he added.

The said there are reports of fresh snowfall in a few other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley.

Plain areas, including summer capital Srinagar, received a mix of snow and rains during the night which continued till the morning on Wednesday, he said.

The cloud cover over the Valley led to an increase in the night temperature, providing some relief to the residents form the cold conditions.

recorded the minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degree Celsius last night - against minus 1.0 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the said Wednesday.

He said the minimum temperature also increased in Qazigund which recorded a low of 0.8 degree Celsius, Kokernag (minus 0.3 degree Celsius), Kupwara (0.2 degree Celsius), Pahalgam (minus 0.3 degree Celsius) and Gulmarg (minus 3.0 degrees Celsius).

The has forecast moderate rain/ snow at widespread places in Kashmir, fairly widespread in Jammu and scattered in Ladakh over two days from Wednesday.

