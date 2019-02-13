Mamata, other Opposition leaders take part in mega rally in Delhi

Senior opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, took part in a mega rally organised by the Party here on Wednesday against the "dictatorial" attitude of the central government.

Speaking at the rally, D Raja said the Constitution is under attack under Narendra Modi as and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed and its role has been minimized under Modi.

"Can you allow a Germany-like situation where overpowered Reichstag(German parliament)," he said.

"BJP in power is a threat to constitution and democracy. It must be defeated," he added.

was also present at the rally.

CPI(M) leader alleged that BJP is professing of 'Dushashan' by pitting brothers against brothers.

"There is need to replace this government for a better This chowkidar needs to be removed to save the country.

"BJP is like Kaurava Sena but the Pandavas (Opposition) will defeat them and save the country," he said.

Interestingly, minutes before arrived, the two left leaders moved away from the stage.

Other senior leaders including Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Nationalist Congress Party's and were also present at the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)