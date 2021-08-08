Delhi Covid: Logs 66 new cases, zero deaths positivity rate stood at 0.10%

The national capital reported 66 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,36,761. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the data showed.

The death toll stands at 25,066, it said.

On Saturday, had reported 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death.

On Friday, the capital logged 44 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and five deaths.

On Thursday, it registered 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two deaths.

Currently, there are 536 active cases in and 170 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 269, the bulletin said.

It said 67,316 tests, including 47,021 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the pandemic started last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to government data, 1.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Over 29 lakh people have received both doses.

The health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

Officials said around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

At the present rate of vaccine supply, it will take till July/August 2022 to complete two-dose vaccination of all 18 years-plus beneficiaries, the health department officials told the DDMA.

They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.

In view of the short supply of vaccines and a large number of beneficiaries due for the second dose, the Delhi health department recently issued orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot.

