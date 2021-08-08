J&K coronavirus update: Reports 122 new cases,three deaths in 24 hours

-
-
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,22,550, while three new fatalities due to the disease raised the death toll to 4,389, officials said.
Forty-three of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 79 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.
They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 29 new cases, followed by Budgam district where 15 such infections were registered.
The number of active cases dipped slightly to 1,400 in the UT, while 3,16,761 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials said the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases remained unchanged at 37 in the Union Territory as no fresh infection was reported.
