Funds released for Tgana govts farmers support scheme

The government Monday released Rs 6,900 crore for implementation of its investment support scheme for farmers.

"Budget Release Order issued for an amount of Rs 6900,00,00,000 towards meeting the expenditure for Investment Support Scheme.

Administrative Sanction accorded," according to a Government Order (GO).

The financial assistance to farmers under the scheme has been enhanced from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre per season this year, according to a GO issued earlier.

