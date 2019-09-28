Kerala Startup Mission selects Future Group as market access partner

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has selected retail and fashion sector conglomerate as their market access partner to widen the horizons for startups in the state to grow and progress further.

KSUM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Mumbai-headquartered on the sidelines of the concluding day of 'Huddle Kerala 2019', one of Asias largest congregations on startup ecosystem, at Kovalam here on Saturday.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, and Saravana Mani, Head, Open Innovation, Future Group, signed the MoU in the presence of M Sivasankar IAS, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala, on the occasion.

As per the MoU, KSUM will shortlist a curated list of 20 in a year which will be prospective clients for theFuture Group.

KSUM will also provide a platform to the twice every year to speak about their business at the events organised or promoted by KSUM.

FutureGroup will provide mentorship along with business and technology guidance for relevant startups participating in the programme.

It will also collaborate with relevant startups participating in KSUMs scaling programmes.

It had earlier signed MoUs with Oppo and Wadhwani Foundation on the inaugural day of Huddle Kerala.

The event was organised by the KSUM in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).