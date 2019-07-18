JUST IN
From Paytm to Oyo, Softbank's Masayoshi Son shines a light on his proteges
G7 ministers agree on 'two-pillar' taxation plan for tech giants

The plan involves taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence

AFP | PTI  |  Chantilly 

Technology
G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed on a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence.

Ministers "fully supported a two-pillar solution to be adopted by 2020", said a statement from France, which chairs the G20 this year.

"New rules should be developed to address new business models... allowing companies to do business in a territory without any physical presence."
