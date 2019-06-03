India to make G20 pitch for taxing digital giants like Google, Facebook

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will push India’s proposal for taxing digital enterprises such as Google, Facebook, and Netflix in her first international engagement at the Group of Twenty (G20) ministerial on June 8-9 in Japan. India will aim to garner support for its proposal, officials said.

The proposal is based on a proportional assignment of global profits of internet giants among jurisdictions where users are located. Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) refers to exploiting gaps and mismatches in tax rules to shift profits by multinational firms to low-tax ...