Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 759-cr flyover in MP

Transport will lay the foundation stone of Rs 758.54-crore flyover in Madhya Pradesh, the government said Friday.

The flyover from to Ranital Madan Mahal Chowk, Medical College Road, is 5.9 km long, said in a statement.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 758.54 crore, the ministry said stating that the will lay the foundation stone for a flyover project at later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)