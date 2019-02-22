Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 759-cr flyover in MP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of Rs 758.54-crore flyover in Madhya Pradesh, the government said Friday.

The flyover from Damoh Toll Plaza to Ranital Madan Mahal Chowk, Medical College Road, is 5.9 km long, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a statement.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 758.54 crore, the ministry said stating that the minister will lay the foundation stone for a flyover project at Jabalpur later in the day.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019.

