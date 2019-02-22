Pak has 69 banned groups, it sponsors half of India's proscribed outfits: Documents

is the epicentre of with a long list of outlawed organisations, including the latest to be banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and the country abets and aids almost half of the proscribed groups in India, according to official documents.

Pakistan's National Counter Authority (NCTA) has so far declared 69 terrorist organisations as banned.

However, it has turned a blind eye to major militant groups such as the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and the operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the documents state.

On Thursday, banned the 2008 attack mastermind Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, amid intense global pressure to rein in the militant groups following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The JuD's network includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance service. The two groups have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers, as per officials.

According to the NCTA, a sizeable number of the organisations, declared as outlawed by Pakistan, are based in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Documents of the state that almost half of India's total 41 banned terrorist groups are either based in or their leadership are based in the neighbouring country or the organisations are sponsored by Pakistan.

Such groups include the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba, Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr, Dukhtaran-E-Millat, Babbar Khalsa International, and

The NCTA started declaring organisations as proscribed in 2001, by banning Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). The LeJ is based in Pakistan with limited operations in

The Tehrik-e- Pakistan (Afghanistan), Republican Army, Liberation Front, Lashkar-e-Balochistan, Liberation United Front, Tanzeem Naujawana-e-Ahle Sunnat, Gilgit, Anjuman-e- Imamia Baltistan and (MSO) are among the banned organisations, as per NCTA documents.

The few others are the (Lebanon, and Arabian Peninsula), (Turkey, Afghanistan), Islamic Movement of (Uzbekistan) and (Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Germany).

Two groups -- the and the -- have been under the scanner of the while another, Al-Akhtar Trust, has been declared a proscribed organisation under a resolution.

The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the (LeT) which also is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people.

It was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

Even through JeM, responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, and LeT, responsible for the 26/11 attack, were banned by Pakistan, founders of both the terrorist groups -- and respectively -- are roaming freely in Pakistan.

