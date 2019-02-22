Piyush Goyal prays at Lord Venkateswara temple

-
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.
The union minister was accompanied by his wife Seema and other family members.
Goyal arrived here Thursday and after an overnight stay on the hills, took part in the 'abhishekam' (celestial bath) conducted by the priests for the main deity of Lord Venkateswara at the sanctum sanctorum in the shrine, a temple official told PTI.
On his arrival, the Railway Minister was received by top officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine, the official added.
