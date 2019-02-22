JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pak has 69 banned groups, it sponsors half of India's proscribed outfits: Documents

French bishops agree to compensation for sex abuse victims
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal prays at Lord Venkateswara temple

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati(AP) 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.

The union minister was accompanied by his wife Seema and other family members.

Goyal arrived here Thursday and after an overnight stay on the hills, took part in the 'abhishekam' (celestial bath) conducted by the priests for the main deity of Lord Venkateswara at the sanctum sanctorum in the shrine, a temple official told PTI.

On his arrival, the Railway Minister was received by top officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements