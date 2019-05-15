Gagan Narang foundation to short-list 30 shooters

The Sports Promotion Foundation will short-list 30 shooters from 300 applicants for the ambitious 'Project Leap'.

The selected youth and junior shooters from across will be part of the third year of this elite programme which aims for excellence at grassroots.

The GNSPF-backed Project Leap trained shooters are already making impression at the international arena. An unprecedented 304 shooters have applied for the trial which will continue from May 16 to 22 at the state-of-the-art Gun for in Pune.

Like last year, the trial has been made open for all shooters falling under the age group of under-21 and the selected ones will be trained by highly qualified and experienced international rifle and pistol coaches and mentored by the Olympic medallist himself.

"We initiated Project Leap with an ambitious goal of finding its 10 best shooters as part of Vision 2024. We knew the potential of the Project Leap but had to start modest; the results have been phenomenal," Narang said.

"Backed with the success of last two years we have rolled out the project for all youth and junior shooters with the hope of unearthing more talent who have been untapped so far," he added.

