JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gokulam end group stage with all win record in IWL

English cricket chiefs admit Hundred 'mistakes' as draft announced
Business Standard

Gandhi takes fresh swipe at Modi, coins new word 'Modilie'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there's a new word in the English dictionary -- "Modilie".

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

"There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," he tweeted, ending his sentence with a smiley.

Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie".

In the fabricated page, "Modilie" is described as a "mass noun".

The photo-shopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU