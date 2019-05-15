BJP activists hold protest against alleged attack on Shah's

activists held a protest here Wednesday against the alleged attack on Shah's rally in Kolkata.

in Telangana K hit out at Mamata Banerjee, alleging that democracy faced threat in her rule.

"Because of the high-handedness, aggressiveness under TMC, doubts are raised whether democracy is there in Bengal. is doing by believing in violence, for the sake of power," told reporters.

Political rivals of TMC are not allowed to campaign freely in the state, he alleged.

Hindus in Bengal rebelled when their sentiments were hurt and permissions were not given for Durga Puja, he claimed.

Hurdles were created whenever Shah visited the state for campaign and violence erupted Tuesday, he claimed.

The TMC is unable to digest the growth of in the state, he alleged.

Banerjee indulged in personal criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged.

During the protest, BJP workers raised slogans like 'Save Democracy' near a statue of at Secunderabad here.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.

