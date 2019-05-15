BJP condemns violence at Shah's rally in WB, hands over representation to Raj Guv

The BJP's unit on Wednesday condemned violence at the Amit Shah's election rally in and handed over a representation to Singh here against the incident.

BJP and TMC supporters clashed on the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday, during a massive roadshow of Shah who had to cut short the event mid-way due to the violence.

" Chief Minister is functioning like this due to her dictatorial attitude. For her, this (fight) is about forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, it is not about Lok Sabha elections and she has done wrong," said.

He said people of will give a fitting reply to the violence in the polling on May 19.

Saini led the delegation comprising former Ashok Parnami, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, and others, and handed over the representation, which is addressed to the President, to the

Earlier Wednesday, in blamed West Bengal's ruling for violence during his roadshow in Kolkata and accused the of "double standards" for remaining a "mute spectator" to rigging and violation of the poll code in the state.

He rejected TMC's allegation that BJP workers vandalised a bust of educationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, claiming the regional party was behind it.

