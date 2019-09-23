Gang kills local Cong functionary by hurling country bomb

A 24-year-old congress functionary was killed on Monday when a four-member gang hurled a crude bomb at him when he was travelling with his wife on a motorcycle near here, police said.

Chandrasekar was proceeding to his friend's house when the gang intercepted them at Kalapet, police said.

The gangsters also attacked him with lethal weapons and fled.

It was alleged that the gang was settling scores in connection with the killing of another Congress funtionary at Kalapet last year in which Chandrasekar was one of the accused, police said.

