Donors announce extra USD 500 mn for rainforest programmes

AFP  |  United Nations 

The World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and non-profit Conservation International are releasing an additional USD 500 million to protect tropical rainforests, including the Amazon, the French presidency said Monday.

The announcement came at an Alliance for Rainforests event at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, attended by world leaders including Emmanuel Macron of France, and the presidents of Chile, Colombia and Bolivia, but not Brazil.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 19:10 IST

